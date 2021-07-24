East Dulwich stabbing: Man arrested over murder of woman, 36
- Published
A woman has been stabbed to death at a home in south-east London.
The 36-year-old was found with knife wounds at the property in Lordship Lane, East Dulwich, at about 22:00 BST on Friday. She died in hospital about four hours later.
A 49-year-old man, thought to be known to the woman, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were trying to find and notify the victim's next of kin.
