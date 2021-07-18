Euros 2020: Men sought over Wembley final disorder
- Published
Images of 10 men being sought in connection with disorder which saw ticketless fans try to force their way into Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final have been released by police.
Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates before the match on 11 July.
The Metropolitan Police said the images were of "those who we think have questions to answer".
The force has asked anyone with information to get in touch.
In a statement, it said that after the match, officers "began the painstaking process of reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV and body-worn video content from Wembley Stadium and other key locations".
"The meticulous investigation will continue to identify further people of interest or indeed other offences which may have occurred," the force added.
Det Sgt Matt Simpson said the Met "made a commitment that those responsible would face consequences".
"Today's action is being taken to help identify those who we think have questions to answer," he said.
"If you know who they are, we urge you to get in touch as soon as possible."
On Friday, two 18-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of stealing items that helped ticketless fans break into the stadium.
Det Sgt Simpson said the investigation into the disorder was "in its very early stages and I am in no doubt that further appeals and arrests will follow".
Police and the Football Association are reviewing how the match was handled.