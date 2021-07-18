Teen dies after e-scooter hit-and-run crash in Bromley
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has died after his e-scooter crashed with a car in south London.
The Met Police said emergency services were called to Southborough Lane in Bromley at about 01:20 BST on Sunday following reports of a collision.
The teenager was taken to a central London hospital where he died.
The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, did not stop at the scene but was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was also arrested for failing to stop at the scene of a collision and providing a positive alcohol breath test.
The car he was driving was a red Fiat Punto which was later found in Southwood Close.
The teenager's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The Met is also investigating the disappearance of the e-scooter that was being ridden at the time of the collision. It is believed to have been stolen from the scene.
A dark-coloured people carrier-type car with a sliding door was seen in the area and officers are keen to speak to the occupants in relation to the e-scooter theft.
Anyone who may have seen what happened or have any information has been urged to contact police.