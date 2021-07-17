Covid: London's Metropolitan Line closed after staff pinged by NHS app
A London Underground line has been suspended due to staff shortages after control room workers received isolation alerts via the NHS Covid-19 app.
Transport for London said the Metropolitan line between Aldgate and Amersham, Buckinghamshire, will be closed for the rest of the day.
The Piccadilly line between South Harrow and Uxbridge and the District line between High Street Kensington and Edgware have also been affected.
They are due to resume at 21:00 BST.
Richard Jones, London Underground's head of network operations, apologised to customers for the disruption and added that tickets can be used on local bus services.
The latest figures showed infection rates were rising in all areas of London in the seven days up to 12 July, with Hammersmith and Fulham recording the highest rate of 436 cases per 100,000 people.
Transport unions have warned there will be "dire consequences" in the coming days as infection rates rise after England's Covid-19 restrictions are eased on Monday and staff are contacted through the app.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Lynch previously said there would be "a surge in workers pinged with a self-isolation instruction next week".
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said face coverings must be worn on London's transport network after the national restrictions are eased.