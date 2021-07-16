Sarah Everard murder: Met Police sacks Wayne Couzens
- Published
The police officer who murdered Sarah Everard has been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police, a week after admitting the crime.
Wayne Couzens, 48, pleaded guilty on 9 July to the murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive.
The hearing was held as soon as possible after Couzens' guilty plea, the Met Police said.
He had previously pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey, on 8 June, to the kidnap and rape of Ms Everard.
Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball sacked him with immediate effect.
The disciplinary hearing was held in private after Met bosses decided "the need for transparency was outweighed by the risk of interfering with criminal proceedings", and the decision was published straight afterwards.
Couzens had planned an abduction at least three days in advance, hiring a car and buying carpet protector. He encountered Ms Everard as she walked home to her flat in Brixton from a friend's house.
Her body was found a week later, in an industrial rubble sack, near land he owned in Kent.
Ms Ball said: "Couzens has betrayed everything we, the police, stand for and following his guilty pleas and convictions I have dismissed him today.
"All of us in the Met are horrified, sickened and angered by this man's crimes. Sarah was a young woman who had her life cruelly snatched away from her. I know she is sorely missed by so many people and our thoughts remain with her loved ones. We are so profoundly sorry."
It emerged that the former officer was suspected of indecent exposure at fast-food restaurants in London and Kent, although he was still allowed to remain on active service.
Couzens is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 29 September.