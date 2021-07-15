BBC News

Vauxhall bridge reopened after 'explosive device' report

image copyrightTransport for London
image captionTransport for London's online camera showed emergency vehicles blocking the road

Vauxhall bridge in central London has been reopened following reports of an explosive device, Met officers have said.

Emergency services were called to an address in Vauxhall Bridge Road, between Wilton Road and Drummond Gate, where one man was arrested.

A section of the A202, which included the bridge, was closed in both directions but has since reopened.

Police said officers were examining items seized from a nearby address.

