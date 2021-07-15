Lambeth death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 44-year-old was found dead in Lambeth.
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service just before 07:00 on Monday 12 July to New Park Road.
The man, who has not been named, died from 'multiple injuries', according to a post-mortem examination. His next of kin have been informed.
The 48-year-old suspect, arrested on 14 July, remains in police custody in south London.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.