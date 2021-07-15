BBC News

Lambeth death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 44-year-old was found dead in Lambeth.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service just before 07:00 on Monday 12 July to New Park Road.

The man, who has not been named, died from 'multiple injuries', according to a post-mortem examination. His next of kin have been informed.

The 48-year-old suspect, arrested on 14 July, remains in police custody in south London.

