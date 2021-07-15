Southall fire: Crews tackle Guru Amardass Ji temple blaze
A large fire has broken out at a Sikh temple in west London.
Crews were called to the Sri Guru Amardas Sahib Ji Gurdwara on Clifton Road in Southall, at about 12:30 BST on Thursday.
The first floor and roof are alight, and 15 fire engines and about 100 firefighters are at the scene, said the London Fire Brigade.
According to the Sikh Council, nobody is missing or has been injured. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
