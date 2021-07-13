Euro 2020: Mural of Southgate, Kane and Sterling unveiled in London
A mural of Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling has been unveiled in London paying tribute to the England football team's Euro 2020 exploits.
The artwork was unveiled earlier at Vinegar Yard near London Bridge.
It follows an outpouring of support for the players, who made it to the final at Wembley, where they lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy.
"On behalf of all Londoners, I want to congratulate the magnificent England football team," mayor Sadiq Khan said.
Mr Khan, who commissioned the artwork, said the mural was "a wonderful celebration of a team that have inspired and united our nation in our time of need".
He added: "I encourage as many people as possible to take a look and get out and about in our wonderful capital this summer."
England captain Kane is from Waltham Forest and Sterling, the "boy from Brent", grew up near Wembley Stadium. Southgate rose to prominence while playing for Crystal Palace.
The artwork was painted by urban street artists MurWalls.
Marc Silver, founder of MurWalls, said: "Football may not quite have come home but pride in our national team certainly did.
"That's in no small part down to the leadership of Gareth Southgate.
"On and off the field, he and his players are true role models for young Londoners and we're delighted to be working with the mayor to celebrate their historic achievement on home turf."
Fans have left hundreds of messages of support and solidarity on a mural of Marcus Rashford after it was vandalised following the final.
The artwork in Withington, Manchester, was defaced with several swear words. Police are treating it as a racist incident.
Street artist Akse, who created the Rashford mural, has since repaired the damage.