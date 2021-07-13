Flash floods: Parts of London receive a month of rain in one day
Parts of London received a month's worth of rain in one day, causing flash floods.
On Monday 47.8mm of rain fell in a 24-hour period in Kew, most of it in just one hour. The average monthly rainfall in July is 44.5mm.
Residents were evacuated form their homes and train services cancelled, while cars were submerged in water.
London Fire Brigade said it had taken more than 1,000 calls related to flooding.
A spokesperson for the service said: "We're asking people not to walk through or drive through the floodwater. Floodwater can be contaminated and vehicles can become unstable.
One video posted on Twitter shows water pouring in down the stairs at Sloane Square Tube station.
Rain recorded in Kew Gardens on Monday makes it the wettest day there since 6 July 1983 and the third wettest day on record.
Underground stations, including Chalk Farm, Hampstead and Wimbledon, closed due to extreme flooding.
Lines at Euston station had to be shut down after the intense downpours.
The train routes still affected by floods include:
- Thameslink services
- Services into and out of London Euston
- Services between London St Pancras International and Luton
A lightning strike has also damaged signalling at Epsom, affecting trains between London Waterloo and Dorking.
Operators have said trains could be cancelled or delayed with commuters advised to check before they travel.