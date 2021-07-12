Kenley death: Man admits killing mother's boyfriend
- Published
A mentally ill man has admitted killing his mother's boyfriend.
Police found Paul McCarroll, 45, suffering from stab wounds at a home on Oaks Road, Kenley, on 20 November. Despite treatment he died at the scene.
Nicholas Jones, 34, of Kenley, denied murdering Mr McCarroll's but pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility at the Old Bailey on Monday.
The plea was accepted in light of two psychiatric reports.
Sentencing was adjourned until 27 September, pending a further report.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.