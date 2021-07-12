Euro 2020: 'Heartbroken' Londoners react to England's defeat
England supporters gathered across London to see the Euro 2020 final, packing out pubs and the fan zone at Trafalgar Square.
Thousands were watching across the capital, only to witness the Three Lions lose to Italy on penalties.
Their heartbreak - and the jubilation of the Italian fans - was evident on the streets of London after the final whistle.
"I cannot tell you have devastated I am," one fan told the BBC.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said: "It was amazing watching the game but I'm heartbroken."
The Met Police said 49 people were arrested during the day outside Wembley and that 19 officers "were injured while they confronted volatile crowds".
Paul Bushell, 52, and Linda Bushell, 57, both from east London, said they were "devastated" by the defeat.
Mr Bushell, a lifelong England fan, said: "It's schoolboy stuff; they are supposed to be the cream of the crop and I support a team in the second division and my players could score more than that."
He added that the England team "got what they deserved" and said Italy were the better team.
One Italian fan celebrating in Oxford Circus said: "It's a very nice feeling.
"I was a tight match but penalties is always luck. Good job from both sides.
"I think it's a good England team. Very fast and a good scheme. I think they can do really good next year in the World Cup."
Chris Dowse, who organised a screening at the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, south-east London, said the England team should "hold their heads up".
He said: "In 2018 we got to the semi-final, in 2021 we got to the final. It only stands to reason that next time we're going to win it.
"They need to get their heads up, they brought everyone together like we have on the Kirby estate."