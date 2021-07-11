No Tube trains to Wembley Central before Euro 2020 final
London Underground trains to Wembley Central will not run ahead of the Euro 2020 final due to staff self-isolating, Transport for London (TfL) says.
The Bakerloo Line will stop running at 19:00 BST due to "a shortage of control centre staff who are having to self-isolate".
Some 60,000 fans will be at Wembley for the England and Italy game at 20:00.
The operator is urging people to use Wembley Park station which is served by the Metropolitan and Jubilee Lines.
TFL said Bakerloo Line travellers were advised to complete their journey by 17:30.
London Overground trains will stop at Wembley Central as normal, as will Chiltern Railways trains to Wembley Stadium.
The Queen and the Prime Minister are among those to have sent the team good wishes ahead of the historic match.