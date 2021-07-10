Green Park: Man feared he would be 'hacked to death' on Tube
A passenger feared he would be "hacked to death underground" during an attack on a London Tube train which left a man in hospital.
The witness said he was travelling on a Jubilee Line train on Friday when there was "a huge commotion" and he saw a man holding "a foot-long black machete".
He said the victim had suffered "a deep gash" to his head during the attack.
Police said one man was arrested while another man had been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Green Park underground station on the edge of Mayfair in central London at 18:45 BST over reports of a stabbing.
'Utterly terrifying'
The witness, who asked not to be named, said people on the train had "started screaming" and "there was a stampede to the front carriage" when the attack began.
He said the intercom in the carriage was not working so the driver could not be alerted and passengers were left defenceless as the attacker "taunted" them.
"The attacker went back down the train. We heard screaming but we don't know what happened.
"He then came back and stood at the opposite end of the carriage taunting us and making out he was going to break down the door of the carriage," he said.
The witness said the Tube train eventually stopped and armed police arrested the attacker, who did not resist them.
He added that it had been "completely and utterly terrifying" and "for about 10 minutes I genuinely thought I would be hacked to death underground".
BTP said one man had been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Green Park station was closed following the attack but has since reopened.