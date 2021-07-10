Murder charge after Mee Kuen Chong's body found in Devon
- Published
A woman has been charged with murder after the body of a woman missing from London was found more than 200 miles away in Devon woodland.
Jemma Mitchell, 36, of Brondesbury Park, Brent, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Mee Kuen Chong, also known as Deborah, was discovered near Bennett Road in Salcombe, Devon, on 27 June having been reported missing earlier in the month.
A post-mortem has not determined Ms Chong's cause of death, police said.
The 67-year-old, who was originally from Malaysia, had been living in Wembley for over 30 years.
She was reported missing on 11 June.
Her death was initially treated as unexplained by Devon and Cornwall Police. However, further inquiries led to a murder investigation being launched by the Met.