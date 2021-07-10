Two boys arrested over Tamim Ian Habimana death in Woolwich
- Published
Two more teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old in south-east London.
Tamim Ian Habimana was killed by a single stab wound on Woolwich New Road, Woolwich, on Monday.
Two boys aged 14 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday. A 15-year-old was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder.
Police urged anyone with information about the murder to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: "I hope this reassures both Tamim's family and the wider community of our dedication to bringing justice for his murder."
To date, 21 teenagers have been killed in London in 2021. Across the whole of last year, 17 teens were killed in violent attacks in the capital.
If teenage deaths continue at the current rate, this will be the worst year for teenage killings in London since 2008.