Green Park station: Arrest over Jubilee Line 'stabbing'
- Published
A man has been arrested and a person has been taken to hospital after an attack on a London Tube train.
Police and paramedics went to Green Park station after a stabbing on a Jubilee Line service was reported just after 18:45 BST.
Specialist officers were deployed and a man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
Green Park station was closed while police dealt with the incident.
BTP said the man was currently in a stable condition in hospital.
Travel information from Transport for London reported severe delays on the line.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.