Church of England criticised over suicide of falsely accused priest
The Church of England has been heavily criticised after a priest took his own life due to a mishandled probe into false child abuse allegations.
Father Alan Griffin died in November 2020 having spent a year under investigation without ever having the allegations set out to him.
Coroner Mary Hassell said the claims were "supported by no complainant, no witness and no accuser".
She told the Archbishop of Canterbury of "failings which had come to light".
The Church of England has been approached for a comment.
Ms Hassell wrote in a Prevention of Future Deaths report following an inquest into Fr Griffin's death.
The coroner, who recorded the death as a suicide, said Fr Griffin, from Wapping, east London, was an HIV+ gay priest who was found dead in his home on 8 November 2020.
"He killed himself because he could not cope with an investigation into his conduct, the detail of and the source for which he had never been told," Ms Hassell wrote.
Fr Griffin later converted to Roman Catholicism and in June 2020 the Catholic safeguarding team met with the 78-year-old to discuss a background check.
Ms Hassell wrote: "The Church of England had passed a short, written summary of allegations that contained inaccuracies and omitted mention of Fr Griffin's earlier suicide attempt on learning of his HIV status.
"Father Griffin did not abuse children. He did not have sex with young people under the age of 18. He did not visit prostitutes. He did not endanger the lives of others by having sex with people whilst an HIV risk.
"There was no evidence that he did any of these things."
'Entirely nebulous'
The investigation into Fr Griffin began because an official in the Anglican Diocese of London was retiring in 2019, the report said.
He suggested to his archdeacon that he undertake a "brain dump" of information he had acquired over the preceding two decades.
Ms Hassell said: "This ranged from descriptions of past convictions that had been dealt with and recorded, through to current safeguarding concerns that might or might not have been acted upon, to what witnesses described as gossip.
"These 42 entries were not accompanied by signed statements setting out distinct allegations.
"The origin of the information in the entries was in places obvious and factual, but in places entirely nebulous."
The coroner addressed many concerns in her report which she sent to Justin Welby.
She told the Archbishop of Canterbury of the "breadth of the systemic and individual failings that have come to light during the course of this inquest".
Ms Hassell wrote: "It is often the case that organisations have already themselves recognised their errors and have undertaken meaningful attempts at improvement by the time of the inquest.
"This was not the case here."