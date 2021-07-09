Richard Okorogheye death: Met Police officers served with misconduct notices
- Published
The police watchdog has issued misconduct notices to two Met Police officers over the way a student's disappearance was handled.
Richard Okorogheye, 19, went missing from his home in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on 22 March.
His body was found 20 miles away in Epping Forest, Essex, two weeks later.
"There is an indication that they may have failed to pass on new and relevant information," the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Mr Okorogheye's mother, Evidence Joel, has previously alleged that when her son's disappearance was first reported, police "did nothing".
Mr Okorogheye, who had sickle cell disease, left home without his medication but was not officially recorded as missing until 08:00 GMT on 24 March.
The IOPC explained that the serving of misconduct notices did not mean that disciplinary proceedings would follow.
A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have served misconduct notices on two members of Metropolitan Police Service staff as there is an indication that they may have failed to pass on new and relevant information relating to Richard Okorogheye to the team responsible for conducting missing person assessments."
The Met said previously that, as a matter of routine, a referral had been made to its Directorate of Professional Standards, as the 19-year-old had been reported missing by his family before his body was found.