Crossrail: Report finds not enough money to finish project
- Published
The cost of completing Crossrail exceeds available funding, the government spending watchdog has found.
The National Audit Office (NAO) estimates the cost of the new rail link will be between £30m and £218m above the current funding.
The government increased the project's budget to £18.8bn in December 2020.
The report found "significant issues" could affect the cost and schedule of the project which was initially due to open in December 2018.
The route from Paddington to Abbey Wood had an original budget of £14.8bn in 2010.
TfL said there had been "many challenges", but the line would be opened "as soon as possible".
Known as the Elizabeth Line, the route, running from Reading to Essex through central London, has suffered from delays, budget complexities and issues with its construction work and signalling systems over the decade.
Management of the scheme was transferred from Crossrail Ltd to TfL, chaired by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, in October 2020.
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: "Crossrail was further from completion than anyone understood when the Department [for Transport], TfL and Crossrail Ltd reset the programme in 2019.
"The problems we identified in our previous report have been difficult to address and have continued to affect the programme.
"There are now encouraging signs that Crossrail is in a more stable position.
"However, it will require further funding to complete, and there are still significant risks that must be managed as the Elizabeth Line undergoes operational testing."