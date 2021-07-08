London Euston: Railway worker in hospital after assault on train
- Published
A railway worker has been injured in an "appalling" assault on a train at London Euston station.
British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called after reports of a serious assault at about 07:10 BST.
One person was taken to hospital for treatment although no detail was given about their condition. A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, BTP said.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was an "appalling incident".
He added that it would "send shockwaves through the whole railway family" and the union's thoughts were with the member, his colleagues and his family.
"While we await the full facts, the union will be providing practical support to our member and the workforce at Euston as the police investigation continues," Mr Lynch said.
Some trains at London Euston were cancelled or delayed to allow emergency services to deal with incident.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Specialist officers have been deployed to the station and the incident is ongoing."