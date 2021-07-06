Teenager dies after being stabbed in south London
A 16-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in south London.
Emergency services were called to Oval Place in Lambeth at about 23:45 BST on Monday where they found the teenager.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.
The Met Police said no-one has been arrested and urged witnesses to come forward. Formal identification and a post-mortem test will be held later.
