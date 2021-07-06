Croydon stabbing: Two charged over teen's murder
Two teenagers have been charged with murder over the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in south London last week.
Camron Smith was found inside a home on Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon, by police officers just before 01:00 BST last Thursday.
He had been stabbed. Despite the efforts of emergency workers he died half an hour later.
An unnamed 15-year-old and Romain La Pierre, 18, of Amber Grove, Cricklewood, were charged on Monday.
The Met Police said they were also charged with robbery.
They have been remanded in custody and will appear before Bromley magistrates later.
