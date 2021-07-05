Woolwich stabbing: Teenage boy killed in street
A teenage boy has been fatally stabbed in south-east London.
Police officers called to Woolwich New Road at 17:25 BST on Monday provided first aid before the London Ambulance Service arrived. But at 18:10 the teenager was pronounced dead.
Three knives were visible in the street, and a police cordon remains in place.
Officers are trying to contact the boy's next of kin. Formal identification has not taken place.
No arrests have been made.
