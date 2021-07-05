BBC News

Woolwich stabbing: Teenage boy killed in street

Published
Related Topics
image captionKnives were visible in the street, and a police cordon remains in place

A teenage boy has been fatally stabbed in south-east London.

Police officers called to Woolwich New Road at 17:25 BST on Monday provided first aid before the London Ambulance Service arrived. But at 18:10 the teenager was pronounced dead.

Three knives were visible in the street, and a police cordon remains in place.

Officers are trying to contact the boy's next of kin. Formal identification has not taken place.

No arrests have been made.

image captionFormal identification of the teenage boy has not taken place

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.