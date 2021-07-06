Wembley park stabbings: Danyal Hussein guilty of murdering sisters
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering two sisters he repeatedly stabbed after a birthday celebration.
Danyal Hussein, 19, killed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman at Fryent Country Park in Wembley on 6 June 2020.
Their bodies were found there by Ms Smallman's boyfriend the day after they had been reported missing to police.
Hussein stabbed them at random in a supposed demonic pact - a "sacrifice" that he believed would enable him to win the lottery - the Old Bailey heard.
The sisters had been with a small group of friends to celebrate Ms Henry's birthday.
When the others left they decided to stay on as they were enjoying themselves. They lit fairy lights, listened to music and danced, the trial heard.
After they failed to make it home, loved ones went back to the park to search for them and two days later found the women's glasses and a knife.
Adam Stone, Ms Smallman's partner, then discovered the two bodies intertwined in the undergrowth as he was on the phone to the police.
It can now be reported for the first time that Hussein had previously been referred by his school to the government's counter-extremism programme, Prevent.
In October 2017, aged 15, he was referred to the de-radicalisation scheme because of content he had accessed on school computers, including far-right material.
Hussein had a long-standing interest in mythology, Satanism, and the occult, the trial heard.
He was put on the "Channel programme" - for the most concerning Prevent cases - which discharged him in 2018, although he was seen again six and 12 months later.
Channel involves a multi-agency panel responsible for assessing the risk posed by a referred person. The programme is then charged with developing a support plan for the individual concerned.