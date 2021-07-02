Sgt Matiu Ratana shooting: Man in court charged with murdering police officer
- Published
A man charged with murdering Met police sergeant Matiu Ratana while handcuffed in a police station has made his first crown court appearance.
Louis de Zoysa, 23, is accused of discharging four bullets in a holding cell at Croydon Custody Centre on 25 September.
The first shot hit 54-year-old Sgt Ratana in the chest, causing a fatal wound, the Old Bailey heard.
Mr De Zoysa also suffered a life-threatening gunshot injury.
He has been in hospital under police guard since Sgt Ratana was shot. He was charged with his murder on Tuesday after a change in his medical condition.
On Wednesday, Mr De Zoysa appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link from his hospital bed, and used a whiteboard to show his name and date of birth rather than speaking.
During his appearance at the Old Bailey he was sitting up in a chair flanked by two medical workers.
Judge Mark Lucraft, the Recorder of London, listed the case for a plea hearing on 17 September.
The court heard New Zealand-born Sgt Ratana was shot and killed by Mr De Zoysa after he was arrested following a stop and search in Norwood, south London.
Sgt Ratana, who was also shot in the leg, was taken to St George's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Mr De Zoysa was treated by officers and London Ambulance staff.
Judge Lucraft refused Mr De Zoysa bail, remarking that he would be held in prison until the end of the case if he were to become well enough to be discharged from hospital.