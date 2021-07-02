Murder probe after Oxford Circus stab victim dies
A 60-year-old man who was stabbed in a "random and unprovoked assault" in central London has died, sparking a murder investigation.
A man was detained by members of the public in Oxford Circus, close to Regent Street, on Thursday evening.
The 25-year-old was then arrested by police, initially on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
The victim was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
The suspect, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder, was also taken to hospital with a non life-threatening head injury.
Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall said the assault was "random and unprovoked" and is urging those with mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward.
She said: "It is clear that this area of Oxford Circus was very busy at the time of the attack. Members of the public intervened to detain the suspect and I hope to trace and speak to them, to secure their accounts and offer support.
"In particular, I would like to trace two young males with skateboards who led this intervention."