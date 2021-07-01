BBC News

Oxford Circus stabbing: Victim in critical condition

Published
image captionPolice were called to reports of a stabbing in Oxford Circus

A suspected knifeman was detained by members of the public after a stabbing attack in central London.

Officers arrested the man in Oxford Circus, close to Regent Street, at about 20:00 BST.

Another man who was treated at the scene for stab wounds was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said.

The arrested man is being treated for a non-life threatening head injury, the force said.

A crime scene is in place and officers remain in the area, it added.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We treated a man at the scene for stab wounds and took him by road to a major trauma centre."

