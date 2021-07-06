Bibaa and Nicole: The life after death of two sisters

Mr Stone and friends who had been with the women at the birthday gathering had already tried to raise the alarm. He knew something was wrong when neither woman could be contacted on Saturday. He knew it when Ms Smallman's flatmate said she had not come home, and when he couldn't trace his girlfriend with a phone-finding app, and when he saw that her bank account had not been accessed. He knew it when there was no answer to his frantic knocks at Ms Henry's front door.