Third man charged after BBC reporter Nicholas Watt chased
- Published
A third man has been charged after a BBC journalist was chased and shouted at by protesters near Downing Street.
Footage showed demonstrators pursuing Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt on 14 June during a protest about a four-week extension to England's coronavirus restrictions.
Joseph Olswang, 38, of Richmond-upon-Thames, was charged with common assault on Wednesday.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 15 July.
On Tuesday, Martin Hockridge, 57, admitted in court to calling Mr Watt, who was wearing a BBC lanyard, a "traitor" but denied a public order offence.
On 22 June Christopher Aitken, 62, from Brixton, south London, was charged with a public order offence over the incident. He has been bailed to appear at the same court on 22 July.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Mr Watt's treatment "disgraceful" and the BBC issued a statement calling the behaviour "completely unacceptable".
The Prime Minister said "all journalists should be able to carry out their work without intimidation or impediment".