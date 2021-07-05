Funding boost to tackle low rape convictions
- Published
The number of support workers in London to help victims of domestic and sexual abuse has increased by 50% following a £4.3m funding boost.
The money will see 21 Independent Sexual Violence Advisers (ISVAs) and 23 new Independent Domestic Violence Advisers (IDVAs) appointed.
Last month government ministers said they were "deeply ashamed" about the low prosecution rates for rape victims.
It comes as the pandemic has seen an increase in domestic abuse cases.
Victim Support has reported an increase of 276% in referrals to its domestic abuse services during the pandemic, and said its domestic abuse caseloads were 87% higher than in the same period last year.
The Met Police recorded a 12% rise in domestic violence calls during and immediately after the first national lockdown.
Low conviction rates
The funding from the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) is part of its £27m investment across the country to recruit more advisers.
It follows a government report released last month which highlighted a direct impact a lack of properly trained support workers was having on rape conviction rates.
The advisors, who work separately from the police, will join 88 already funded by City Hall.
In 2019 the London Rape Review found 58% of victims of sexual violence withdrew from the criminal justice process.
Claire Waxman, the London Victims' Commissioner, said: "There is no question that a lack of properly trained support workers is having a direct impact on rape and domestic abuse prosecutions and the historically low number of rape cases that are making it to court.
"If we are going to improve conviction rates, we need more independent specialist advisors to work closely with victims, support their engagement with the criminal justice system as well as offering ongoing wellbeing and practical support."
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was determined to ensure rape victims were better supported, and that he wanted to address the low conviction rate.
An additional fund of £850,000 from the MOJ will be used to increase counselling services for victims and survivors of sexual violence.