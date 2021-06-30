Wembley park stabbings: Accused double murderer will not give evidence
- Published
A teenager accused of stabbing two sisters to death after making a pact with a demon will not give evidence in his defence, the Old Bailey was told.
Danyal Hussein, 19, allegedly murdered Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, in a Wembley park on 6 June 2020.
Mr Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath in south-east London, denies the murders and possessing a knife.
Mrs Justice Whipple adjourned the trial until Thursday when the prosecution is expected to give its closing speech.
The sisters were killed hours after celebrating Ms Henry's 46th birthday with friends in Fryent Country Park in north-west London.
When the sisters failed to come home, their loved ones alerted the police and went to the park to look for them.
The sisters' bodies were found intertwined in the undergrowth two days later.
The court has heard how police connected Mr Hussein with CCTV allegedly showing him buying knives in Asda days before the killing.
Officers searched his bedroom and discovered a "contract" written in blood between him and a demon, jurors were told.
In the signatory, Mr Hussein expressed intentions to sacrifice six women every six months in exchange for winning the Mega Millions Super Jackpot, the court heard.
On Wednesday, Riel Karmy-Jones QC told the court that she would call no evidence for the defence.
Jurors were told they should expect to start deliberating their verdicts on Monday.