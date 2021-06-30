Sgt Matiu Ratana shooting: Louis De Zoysa appears in court charged with murder
A man charged with murdering Met Police Sgt Matiu Ratana has appeared in court from his hospital bed.
Louis De Zoysa, 23, is accused of shooting Sgt Ratana, 54, who was killed while working at Croydon Custody Centre, south London, last September.
He confirmed his identity using a whiteboard in a hospital bed by video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday.
The defendant suffered a gunshot wound on 25 September 2020 and has since been under police guard in hospital.
The Met Police said recent changes to Mr De Zoysa's medical condition had led to the decision to charge him.
Mr De Zoysa, of Norbury, south-west London, was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.