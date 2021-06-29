Sgt Matt Ratana shooting: Man charged with murdering police officer
A man has been charged with murdering Met police sergeant Matt Ratana, who was shot while working at Croydon custody centre.
The 54-year-old was shot in the chest as a handcuffed suspect was being taken into custody on 25 September 2020.
Louis De Zoysa, 23, also suffered a gunshot wound and was badly injured.
Recent changes to his condition, which was previously life-threatening, have led to Mr de Zoysa being charged by the Crown Prosecution Service.
He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday via video-link.
"We have updated Matt's partner and son on this significant development," a Met Police spokesperson said.