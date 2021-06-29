Nicholas Watt: Man admits calling Newsnight journalist 'traitor'
A man who admits he called BBC Newsnight's political editor Nicholas Watt a "traitor" during a protest has denied a public order offence.
Martin Hockridge, 57, made the comment near Downing Street in Westminster as Mr Watt was being pursued by a group.
Crowds had gathered to protest against the extension of coronavirus rules.
Mr Hockridge denies threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with the intention of causing harassment or distress at the protest on 14 June.
Social media footage
At Westminster Magistrates' Court, Mr Hockridge, from Harpenden in Hertfordshire, did not deny calling Mr Watt a traitor.
But his solicitor Gemma Motion said he denied the use of the word had been threatening, abusive or insulting, or that it would be perceived to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Mr Hockridge was arrested after footage shared on social media showed demonstrators confronting Mr Watt.
The journalist, who was wearing a BBC lanyard, was seen running through a group of protesters beyond a line of police officers as people shouted at him.
A trial has been set at the same court for 8 November, however Mr Watt will not be called as a witness.
Mr Hockridge was released on conditional bail by district judge Angus Hamilton.
A second man, Christopher Aitken, 62, from Brixton, south London, has been charged with a public order offence over the incident. He has been bailed to appear at the same court on 22 July.