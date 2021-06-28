BBC News

Elephant and Castle fire: Huge blaze at railway arches

image copyright@stevendicosta
image captionA huge plume of smoke is visible above south London

A fire has caused a huge plume of smoke to billow into the sky above south London.

About 70 firefighters are battling the blaze at some railway arches near Elephant and Castle station.

Social media reports suggest the fire began in a mechanics beside the former shopping centre.

Local residents have been warned to keep doors and windows closed and all trains have been stopped from running through the area.

Ten fire engines were called to the scene and London Fire Brigade said it had received nearly 50 calls about the blaze.

Some people living in the area reported hearing an explosion.

image copyright@strutcakes
image captionSocial media reports suggested the fire began in a mechanics beside the former shopping centre

Sara Scarpa, 25, who lives in nearby apartment building Hurlock Heights, said: "We opened the window for a sec as you could hear people shouting, and we smelt something very, very strong.

"The smoke (was) dying down a little... we heard an explosion and now it started again," she said.

image copyright@Muktai
image captionTrains have been stopped from travelling through the area

