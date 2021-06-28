Wembley park stabbings: Shovel found in accused killer's wardrobe, jury told
- Published
A blue latex glove, a balaclava and a shovel were found in the bedroom of a man accused of stabbing two sisters to death, a jury has heard.
Danyal Hussein, 19, repeatedly stabbed Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, in a Wembley park on 6 June 2020, the Old Bailey has been told.
Det Con David Owen told the jury lottery tickets and notes with symbols drawn on them were also found in Mr Hussein's home after his arrest.
Mr Hussein denies the women's murders.
The sisters were killed hours after celebrating Ms Henry's 46th birthday with friends in Fryent Country Park in north-west London.
Friends found their bodies intertwined in the undergrowth two days later.
The court has previously seen a handwritten note taken from Mr Hussein's home, which purports to be a "contract" between him and a demon.
The signatory promises to kill six women every six months in exchange for winning the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery.
Giving evidence, Det Con Owen described the search of a refuse centre, where rubbish collectors had taken items left in the park.
He told the court that officers identified the items through photographs taken by friends at the party.
In the pictures, the sisters were shown sitting on a grey blanket with cushions and picnic items strewn around.
A large holdall was recovered, containing bloodstained grey blankets, an unopened sparkling wine bottle, a selfie stick and LED colour changing lights, the jury was told.
Bloodstained cushions were found in a separate area.
A humorous birthday card addressed to Ms Henry was recovered from inside a blue rubbish bag.
Mr Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, south-east London, denies two counts of murder and possessing a knife.
On Monday, a juror in the trial was discharged after testing positive for Covid-19.
The trial continues.