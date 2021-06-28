Lambeth LTNs: Judge rejects legal challenge on low-traffic zones
A woman living with disabilities who is "heavily reliant" on her car has lost a legal challenge over a borough's low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).
Sofia Sheakh, who suffers from chronic and debilitating pain, alleged Lambeth Council failed to consult residents about LTNs, and said they had "negative impacts" on those with disabilities.
The scheme, which prevents through-traffic, has become controversial.
A High Court judge ruled the orders by Lambeth were "a genuine experiment".
There are six LTNs in Lambeth - Streatham Hill, Tulse Hill, Cornwall Road, Ferndale, Railton, Oval and Stockwell.
At a hearing earlier this month, Ms Sheakh's lawyers argued that the measures affected those with physical disabilities and have "seriously adversely affected their ability to travel within and across the borough".
'Radical measures'
In a ruling on Monday, Mr Justice Kerr dismissed the 47-year-old's claim and said the introduction of the order in May 2020 was not a decision made on a permanent basis.
The judge said the coronavirus pandemic prompted the Department for Transport (DfT) to encourage councils to take "radical and almost immediate measures" to enhance walking and cycling.
He added the zones were created when public transport was "largely shunned" as a result of the pandemic.
Mr Justice Kerr said the DfT's guidance "led to abandonment" of a "conventional approach to introducing LTNs".
The judge accepted that Ms Sheakh's dependence on car transport, with increased journey times and stress, was not identified until after Lambeth Council's decision.
However, he added that Lambeth had not "thereby or at all" breached the Equality Act.
In a statement, Lambeth Council leader Claire Holland said the authority "rejected any suggestion" that the scheme was discriminatory in any way or was installed unlawfully. Ms Holland added that "from the outset" the measures had been fully in line with statutory guidance and national policy objectives.