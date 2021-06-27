Harrow: Woman's body pulled from lake near residential area
- Published
The body of a woman has been pulled from a lake near a residential area in north-west London.
Met Police said they were called after reports a body had been seen in the lake near Howard Road, Harrow, just before 06:30 BST on Sunday.
The body of the woman, believed to be about 50 years of age, was recovered from the water with assistance from the London Fire Brigade.
Inquiries are under way to determine how she came to enter the water.
No arrests have been made.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.