Bermondsey stabbing: Man killed at unlicensed music event
A man has been stabbed to death at an unlicensed music event near Millwall FC's ground.
Police found the victim suffering from stab wounds inside an industrial unit in Stockholm Road in south Bermondsey, south-east London, at about 23:50 BST on Saturday.
Despite treatment, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 16-year-old boy who was found at the scene with head injuries has been arrested in connection with the death.
The teenager was taken to a hospital with a condition that is not believed to be life-threatening.
A Met Police spokesman said detectives were unable to release any details on the victim's age.
Inquiries are ongoing to establish his identity and contact his family, the force said.
