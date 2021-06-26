Sydenham stabbing: Murder probe into 19-year-old's death
- Published
Police have launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death.
Met Police officers were called to Miall Walk in Sydenham, south-east London, at 21:30 BST on Friday.
Officers attempted first aid on the man and London Ambulance Service also attended, but he died at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Chris Wood said the victim's mother had visited the scene and officers have been supporting her and other relatives.
"My heart goes out to her as she faces up to the first day of the rest of her life without her son," he said.
"I can assure her, and indeed all Londoners, of my total commitment to finding the person or persons responsible for this murder and bringing them to justice.
"Officers have been working through the night to commence what will be a rigorous investigation into the death of this young man."
No arrests have been made and Det Ch Insp Wood said the support of the local community was "crucial" as he urged anyone with information to contact the force.
Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.
Lewisham West and Penge MP Ellie Reeves tweeted: "My thoughts & deepest sympathies are with the victim's family. Yet another senseless loss of life, another family devastated by knife crime and it needs to stop."