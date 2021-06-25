New Cross fire: Police officer injured as explosion heard at flat
A police officer has been injured at the scene of a fire that badly damaged a flat in south London.
An explosion was heard after police entered the building in New Cross at about 13:30 BST, the Met said.
Most of the third-floor flat on Batavia Mews has been destroyed, according to the London Fire Brigade.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of committing arson with intent to endanger life and causing grievous bodily harm.
The police officer suffered burn injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
About 25 firefighters attended the scene and the fire was under control by 15:30.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation by police and the London Fire Brigade.
The Met said the incident was not thought to be terror-related.
