Covid-19: Care homes face staffing exodus over vaccinations
By Alpa Patel
BBC London
- Published
A care home manager from north London has said he thinks he will lose staff after the government said all carers must have the Covid-19 vaccine.
Jonathan Beacham, who manages Eastbrook House in Enfield, said trying to persuade reluctant staff to have the jab put him in a "difficult position".
London has the lowest number of unvaccinated care home staff.
Under the plans, workers face being redeployed away from front-line care or potentially losing their job.
Lose staff
Mr Beecham said he was worried about recruiting staff later this year when the policy would be in place.
"I hope it's not enforced and maybe they can find another way to encourage staff to be vaccinated," he said.
"It would be such a shame to lose staff that have been here for three or more years and done a very good job, to leave because of something put upon them."
He added he had fears families might decide to not place their relatives in a care home based on a low uptake of the vaccine.
There are currently more than 100,000 care home staff vacancies in England.
According to government statistics, there are 1,020 residential and 368 nursing homes in London.
Vaccinations in London Care Homes
NHS statistics from 777 care homes in London that have reported data shows:
- Total number of residents in London's care homes is 22,825, the lowest of any region in England,
- They have 35,181 staff members
- 21,291 (93%) of residents and 26,904 (77%) staff members have had at least a first dose of the vaccine by 13 June
- 343 care homes have reported 80% of staff and 90% of residents have had 1st dose (44%), while 179 care homes have had the second dose (23%)
- 54% of homes have 80% of staff that have had the first dose
'Bullied into having jab'
One carer told the BBC she thought workers were being bullied.
The carer, who did not want to be named, said: "It's wrong, it's like actually bullying us, they are abusing us to have it."
Although she has had the vaccine, she said it was "totally unacceptable" to force carers to, while those who work in the NHS were not.
"If I didn't have the vaccine and they were pushing like they are now, I would leave," she said.
"In this low paid job that we are not recognised for, we are being bullied and it's not fair."
Another carer, who had not had the vaccine, said she was still hesitant as she wanted to see if there were any long-term effects.
"I feel pressured, I've got a lot of thinking to do," she added. "I will probably get it but I don't want to be forced. I want it to be my own decision."
But Alex, whose 94-year-old mother Alice is at the care home, said it was not very reassuring knowing his mother was being looked after by people who had not been vaccinated.
"I'm vaccinated so I can see my mum. My mum has been vaccinated to protect other residents, and the staff have been vaccinated, it's a give and take."
Nadra Ahmed, from the National Care Association, said she did not believe the vaccinations should be compulsory at this stage. She added any policy should come from the perspective of the whole system of health and care home workers.
Employment lawyer Sinead Kelly also warned staff may be able to challenge any dismissals as there could be a "reason not to have a vaccine and in particular reasons that relate to protected characteristics such as religion and beliefs," she said.
The Department of Health and Social Care said the decision was made "following extensive public consultation with thousands of staff, providers, residents and families".
"We continue to work to drive vaccine uptake among adult social care staff and care home staff specifically, working with national and local stakeholders, including care home managers."