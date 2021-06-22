Wembley park stabbings: DNA links suspect to sisters' murder scene
- Published
A one-in-a-billion DNA match links a teenager to the scene of a murder of two sisters, a court has heard.
Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were attacked whilst celebrating Ms Henry's birthday in Wembley on 6 June last year.
Blood found near the scene is one billion times more likely to have come from suspect Danyal Hussein than anyone else, the Old Bailey heard.
Mr Hussein, 19, denies two counts of murder and possessing a knife.
DNA expert Saran Khera told jurors she had taken samples from the scene at Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, on 8 June last year.
Ms Smallman had been stabbed 28 times, while Ms Henry was stabbed eight times.
Ms Khera went on to take targeted samples from the victims' bodies. The court heard they appeared to have been dragged by their feet.
Mr Hussein's DNA was allegedly identified on swabs from Ms Smallman's right boot.
Further alleged matches to the defendant were found on Ms Henry's left trainer and the right ankle area of her leggings, the court heard.
Dripped blood on Ms Henry's left hand was also linked to the defendant, the witness said.
DNA from a bloodstained knife retrieved from the grass nearby was alleged to be linked to Ms Smallman and Mr Hussein.
The court also heard blood spots on the ground and bottles of tonic water, Prosecco and wine, linked Mr Hussein to the scene.
A latex glove still wet with blood was found to have Mr Hussein's DNA on it as well as two blood stained grey blankets, which were retrieved later.
Tests revealed that the DNA was a billion times more likely to have originated from Mr Hussein than someone else, the prosecutor told the jury.
The trial continues.