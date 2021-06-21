Sarah Everard: Met launch 'walk and talk' scheme to help women's safety
- Published
A new initiative to improve women's safety has been launched by the Metropolitan Police following Sarah Everard's kidnap and killing.
The 33-year-old vanished as she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London, in March.
The case sparked a debate about women's safety in public spaces.
A new scheme will see 25 female neighbourhood officers deployed in Lambeth and Southwark to hear first-hand what women's concerns are.
Sgt Becky Perkins who is leading the "walk and talk" initiative said some of the conversations had between officers and the community had surprised her.
"Whether that's with regard to not reporting certain things, that we won't take them seriously or be able to do anything about it, or didn't realise it was an offence," she said.
She added there was a "desire for action to be taken which keeps women and girls safe."
Miriam Wickham who uses Brockwell Park in south London regularly, told officers she was concerned about her daughters being followed home from school, or being catcalled in their school uniforms.
"We talked about walking home alone in the dark, and I said I don't do that and I haven't for many years. I ride my bike, because I feel safer on two wheels than on foot", she said.
Sgt Perkins said: "We can't magically change everything overnight, but if there are some common themes like better lighting, or seeing more police officers in a certain area, that's a very quick change that we can make."
Emma Kay, the co-founder of WalkSafe, said in the aftermath of Sarah Everard's disappearance, half a million people downloaded her street safety app which pins locations of reported crime, such as sexual assault, mugging and knife crime.
Ms Kay added: "Women have been struggling to open up and be heard. There is a real need for these initiatives by the police, because there's a lot of ill-feeling, there's a lot of chat but nothing is being done."
The Met said it had also established specialist predatory offender units to arrest and charge those who carry out violence.
These are based in every borough command unit across London.