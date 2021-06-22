Nicholas Watt: Second man charged after BBC reporter chased
A second man has been charged after a BBC journalist was chased and shouted at by protesters near Downing Street.
Footage showed demonstrators confronting Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt on 14 June.
Christopher Aitken, 62, from Brixton, was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with the intention of causing distress.
He was bailed and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 22 July.
The broadcaster was pursued during a protest against the government's extension of coronavirus restrictions in England by four weeks.
People shouting "traitor" and other insults forced Mr Watt to run and seek safety with police officers stationed near Number 10.
Another man, 57-year-old Martin Hockridge, from Harpenden, was earlier charged with the same offence under the Public Order Act.
He is expected at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 29 June.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Mr Watt's treatment "disgraceful" and the BBC issued a statement calling the behaviour "completely unacceptable", adding that "all journalists should be able to carry out their work without intimidation or impediment".