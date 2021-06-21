Nathan Oloyowang: Hunt for man who escaped court during sentencing
- Published
Police are on the hunt for a man who escaped a court dock as he was being sentenced in north London.
Nathan Oloyowang, 22, from Camden, was being sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on 4 June for dangerous driving.
As he was being told he would serve a 10 month jail sentence for his crime, he climbed out of the dock, breaking a perspex screen, before running out of the building.
Guards gave chase but did not manage to stop him, police said.
Oloyowang was described by the police as black, 6ft 1in (1.9m) and with short dark hair.
He was on bail before the sentencing hearing and it is understood he was not considered a flight risk.
Police have advised people not to approach him if they see him, but to call 999 immediately.
