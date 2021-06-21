Leona Lewis: Singer made patron of Hackney Empire
Leona Lewis has been made the patron of the Hackney Empire as part of its 120th birthday celebrations.
The singer, who grew up in Hackney, has had a long-standing relationship with the theatre having launched her second studio album Echo there in 2009.
Since December she has been mentoring a group of people aged 15-25 as part of the venue's commitment to championing young people in the arts.
She said becoming a patron felt "like a homecoming" to her.
"For me this feels like homecoming - it was on Hackney Empire's legendary stage I won the first competition which started me on my journey as a professional artist and is home to amazing memories of generations of my friends and family," she said.
Ms Lewis will join actor Clive Rowe who is the venue's other patron.
The Olivier Award-winning actor has starred in more than 14 pantomimes at the theatre.
During the pandemic the venue, which would normally welcome 200,000 people per year, has received emergency funding from various organisations including the Arts Council and the Mayor of London.
A crowdfunding campaign also raised more than £150,000 in donations.
Artistic director at Hackney Empire, Yamin Choudury said: "The last sixteen months have been some of the most challenging we have experienced in recent memory, and what has kept many of us going is the idea of what those first nights back are going to feel like for us all."