Balham shooting: Victim named as Matthias Poleon
- Published
A man who died after being shot in the chest at his front door in south London has been named.
Matthias Poleon, 27, was shot at after being set upon by two suspects wearing face masks on Bedford Hill, Balham, at 22:50 BST on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital but later died. There have been no arrests.
Police have asked people who know what happened to think of his family's "suffering" and "do the right thing" by telling officers.
Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin, said: "Matthias was leaving his home address when he was set upon without warning by two suspects wearing face masks who fired at him, and then fled the scene in a silver hatchback vehicle - possibly a Peugeot, or a VW Golf - in the direction of Balham town centre.
"I implore anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle in the area around of the time of the incident to contact us. Matthias was horrifically and brutally shot at his front door and left to die in the doorway."
'Violent criminals'
Friends and members of the public tried to save him, but his injuries were too great, police said.
"The people responsible for this needless loss of life are violent criminals and must be apprehended," said Ms Goodwin.
"If you have dashcam footage, doorbell footage, or saw anything that you think might assist police, you must tell us. The slightest piece of information could prove crucial in helping us catch two dangerous offenders who have access to a firearm.
"Matthias's family are at the beginning of an incredible ordeal. Think of their grieving, think of their suffering, and please do the right thing and tell police what you know."