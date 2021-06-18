Euro 2020: London dispersal order issued ahead of England v Scotland game
- Published
A dispersal order for central London has been issued ahead of the Euro 2020 clash between England and Scotland.
The Met Police said it would "prevent the public being caused alarm, harassment and distress" and stop criminality in the local area.
Fans have been travelling to the capital despite being urged not to by the mayor. No fan zone is being set up.
England host Scotland at Wembley for the first time in a major tournament since Euro 96 at 20:00 BST.
Dispersal orders provide the police with the extra powers to break up groups of two or more people, where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.
The wet weather is expected to deter some fans from gathering outside.
The order will run until 15:00 on Saturday.
Thousands of Scotland fans have already travelled down to London with many expected to gather in Hyde Park, as Trafalgar Square's fan zone is reserved for key workers.